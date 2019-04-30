Fortive Corp (FTV) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $9,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 837.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 104.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Fortive had a net margin of 39.98% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

In other Fortive news, insider William W. Pringle sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $35,087.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $305,785.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,116.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,964 shares of company stock valued at $486,847 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

