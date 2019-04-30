Fortive Corp (FTV) Position Increased by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C lifted its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Fortive makes up about 1.4% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Fortive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,405,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,890,330,000 after buying an additional 203,786 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,321,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,722,000 after purchasing an additional 146,763 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Fortive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,065,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $246,463,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fortive by 3,401.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,533,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $145,974.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $305,785.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,116.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,964 shares of company stock valued at $486,847. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Fortive had a net margin of 39.98% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 9.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortive from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

