Ford Motor (F) PT Set at $10.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

F has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $9.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.46 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.96.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $40.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.