Fmr LLC Sells 7,324 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,324 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.
Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.27 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $70.50.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
