Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Announces Earnings Results

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $111.54 million for the quarter.

Flexsteel Industries stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. 4,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,400. The company has a market capitalization of $189.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.59. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $40.87.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Michael Edwards acquired 2,200 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,141,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after buying an additional 114,724 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $744,000. Parthenon LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 137,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

