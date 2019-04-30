Flex (FLEX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1-$6.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.46 billion.

Several research firms have commented on FLEX. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Flex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Flex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of Flex stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,803,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,587,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Flex will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

