Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 26,594 Shares of Clorox Co (CLX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,594 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Clorox were worth $14,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 48,033.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,808,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794,834 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 307,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after acquiring an additional 28,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 24.0% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $171.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.21.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $835,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $1,628,925.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,096.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $156.38 on Tuesday. Clorox Co has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $167.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 105.97% and a net margin of 12.65%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

