Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 1,667 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $10,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

SPR stock opened at $87.17 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 55.88% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.67%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $49,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Fulchino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $1,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,267.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,700 shares of company stock worth $5,032,198. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.64 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

