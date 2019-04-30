First Quadrant L P CA Sells 55,984 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (FF)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 84.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,675 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 55,984 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,742,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,378,000 after acquiring an additional 247,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,484,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,060,000 after acquiring an additional 94,960 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 442.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Shares of FF stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.69.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.51 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 19.82%.

In other FutureFuel news, VP Paul M. Flynn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at $344,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/first-quadrant-l-p-ca-sells-55984-shares-of-futurefuel-corp-ff.html.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

Read More: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.