First Quadrant L P CA Invests $207,000 in Vereit Inc (VER) Stock

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vereit during the 1st quarter worth about $1,679,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vereit during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vereit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,083,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vereit by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vereit by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 28,460 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Vereit stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Vereit Inc has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from Vereit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Vereit’s payout ratio is 76.39%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vereit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.
Vereit Profile
VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.0 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 95.0 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.
