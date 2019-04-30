First Midwest Bank Trust Division Reduces Stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,620 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

GLMD opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.10 million, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 2.68.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 423.62%. Analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLMD has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

