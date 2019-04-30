Fiore Gold (F) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 1.10

Media headlines about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a media sentiment score of 1.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CVE:F remained flat at $C$0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday. 136,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,783. Fiore Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.21 and a 12 month high of C$0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$15.87 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Fiore Gold will post 0.0900000090000009 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

