Financial Comparison: Daseke (DSKE) vs. DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH (DSSI)

DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH (NYSE:DSSI) and Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH and Daseke, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Daseke
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH and Daseke’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Daseke
|$1.61 billion
|0.21
|-$5.19 million
|$0.64
|8.22
DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Daseke.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
33.5% of Daseke shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Daseke shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH and Daseke’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Daseke
|-0.32%
|4.84%
|1.41%
Summary
Daseke beats DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH Company Profile
There is no company description available for Diamond S Shipping Inc.
Daseke Company Profile
Daseke, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials. It also provides industrial warehousing space. As of March 8, 2019, the company operated a fleet of approximately 6,000 tractors and 13,000 flatbed and specialized trailers. Daseke, Inc. is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings for DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.