Financial Comparison: Daseke (DSKE) vs. DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH (DSSI)

DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH (NYSE:DSSI) and Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH and Daseke, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH 0 0 2 0 3.00 Daseke 0 0 4 0 3.00

DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.89%. Daseke has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.17%. Given Daseke’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Daseke is more favorable than DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH and Daseke’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Daseke $1.61 billion 0.21 -$5.19 million $0.64 8.22

DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Daseke.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.5% of Daseke shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Daseke shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH and Daseke’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH N/A N/A N/A Daseke -0.32% 4.84% 1.41%

Summary

Daseke beats DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

DIAMOND S SHIPP/SH Company Profile

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials. It also provides industrial warehousing space. As of March 8, 2019, the company operated a fleet of approximately 6,000 tractors and 13,000 flatbed and specialized trailers. Daseke, Inc. is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

