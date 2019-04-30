Financial Analysis: Psychemedics (PMD) versus Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Get Psychemedics alerts:

Psychemedics pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Quest Diagnostics pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Quest Diagnostics pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Quest Diagnostics has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

This table compares Psychemedics and Quest Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psychemedics 9.53% 21.40% 15.16% Quest Diagnostics 9.59% 14.99% 7.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Psychemedics and Quest Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A Quest Diagnostics 2 9 9 0 2.35

Quest Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $102.65, indicating a potential upside of 6.70%. Given Quest Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quest Diagnostics is more favorable than Psychemedics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.6% of Psychemedics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Psychemedics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Psychemedics and Quest Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Psychemedics $42.67 million 1.50 $4.58 million N/A N/A Quest Diagnostics $7.53 billion 1.72 $736.00 million $6.31 15.25

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Psychemedics.

Risk and Volatility

Psychemedics has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats Psychemedics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time. It provides screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines, as well as opiates, including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their children's drug use; and Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-size corporations, as well as school and government entities. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and health information technology solutions for healthcare organizations and clinicians. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.