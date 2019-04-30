Fidelity Southern Co. (LION) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Southern Co. (NASDAQ:LION) by 144.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Southern were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Fidelity Southern by 473.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fidelity Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Fidelity Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

In related news, Director Rankin M. Smith, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,342,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 20.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LION stock opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $797.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.66. Fidelity Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $33.32.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $62.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.10 million. Fidelity Southern had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity Southern Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Fidelity Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.81%.

Fidelity Southern Profile

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fidelity Bank that provides financial products and services primarily to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits.

