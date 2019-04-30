FedEx (FDX) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $161.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $171.00.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FedEx from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a strong sell rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $237.00 target price (down from $242.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on FedEx from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.33.

NYSE FDX opened at $186.63 on Friday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $150.94 and a 12 month high of $266.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $29,547,039.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,945,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,032,888.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total value of $419,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,950 shares of company stock worth $35,170,622 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in FedEx by 181.8% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 842.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 52.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

