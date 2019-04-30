Exxon Mobil (XOM) Given Hold Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their hold rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $80.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC reissued a buy rating and set a $86.50 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.76.

NYSE XOM opened at $79.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 93.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.2% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 625.3% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

