Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Holdings Reduced by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 99.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,986,772 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 151.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 8.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 43.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $523,000.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $160.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $147.45 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.53 and a 1 year high of $150.53. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $649.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Holdings Reduced by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/euronet-worldwide-inc-eeft-holdings-reduced-by-daiwa-securities-group-inc.html.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.