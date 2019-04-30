EtherDelta Token (EDT) Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

EtherDelta Token (CURRENCY:EDT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 30th. One EtherDelta Token coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $24.68, $13.77 and $32.15. EtherDelta Token has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $242.00 worth of EtherDelta Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EtherDelta Token has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $550.57 or 0.10282911 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00044286 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001755 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012056 BTC.

EtherDelta Token Coin Profile

EtherDelta Token (CRYPTO:EDT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. EtherDelta Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for EtherDelta Token is crowdsale.etherdelta.com . EtherDelta Token’s official Twitter account is @etherdelta

Buying and Selling EtherDelta Token

EtherDelta Token can be traded on various cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherDelta Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherDelta Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherDelta Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

