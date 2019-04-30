Envestnet Inc (ENV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.39. Envestnet posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Envestnet had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $210.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.52 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

NYSE ENV traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $70.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,438. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.90. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $72.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Envestnet news, Director Anil Arora sold 9,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $629,942.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $233,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,846 shares in the company, valued at $991,415.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,388 shares of company stock worth $4,369,255. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Envestnet by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Envestnet by 27.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Envestnet by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.