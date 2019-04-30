Enterprise Financial Services Corp Grows Position in Toyota Motor Corp (TM)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 31.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $56,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $2,276,000. Institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Shares of TM stock opened at $123.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Toyota Motor Corp has a one year low of $111.12 and a one year high of $138.68.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $69.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.22 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corp will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

