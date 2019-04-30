Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,034,450 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the March 29th total of 25,162,504 shares. Approximately 31.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,891,368 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.

Shares of ENPH opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.08 and a beta of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz bought 11,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $100,109.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,910.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,152.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,709 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $861,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 67,535 shares during the period. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $6.75 to $8.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/enphase-energy-inc-enph-sees-large-decline-in-short-interest.html.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.