Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.20.

NYSE ET opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.73. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.75.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.