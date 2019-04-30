Enbridge Inc (ENB) Shares Bought by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 48,626,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,570,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,467 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,948,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,395,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,466 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,607,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $764,101,000 after purchasing an additional 131,550 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Enbridge by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,768,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $676,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Enbridge by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,632,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $672,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,814 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $37.96.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

In other Enbridge news, insider William T. Yardley sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $551,002.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,594.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Monaco purchased 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.33 per share, for a total transaction of $385,069.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

