Emerald Expositions Events (EEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Emerald Expositions Events to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Emerald Expositions Events has set its FY19 guidance at $1.02-$1.20 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at $1.02-1.20 EPS.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.43). Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Emerald Expositions Events to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EEX opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. Emerald Expositions Events has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $21.56. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Several research analysts have commented on EEX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emerald Expositions Events stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,951 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Emerald Expositions Events worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

