Emcor Group (EME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Emcor Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Emcor Group updated its FY19 guidance to $5.00-$5.50 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $5.00-5.50 EPS.

EME traded up $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. Emcor Group has a 12-month low of $57.29 and a 12-month high of $81.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group set a $73.00 price target on Emcor Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 8,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,546 shares of company stock worth $2,219,188 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 1,699.1% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/emcor-group-eme-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.