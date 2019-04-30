Ellaism Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $188.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $125,083.00 and approximately $188.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

