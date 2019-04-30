Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Holdings Boosted by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 970.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth $4,810,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $127,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa S. Barnes sold 4,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $592,585.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,937.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 867,382 shares of company stock worth $109,265,182. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $107.53 to $100.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America set a $129.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup set a $124.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.89.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $119.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $77.09 and a fifty-two week high of $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 44.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

