Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Market Cap Tops $1.58 Million

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $17,241.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Electrify.Asia token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including TDAX, HitBTC, IDAX and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00413679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.01002091 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00180929 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00001357 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,591,830 tokens. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io, TDAX, Kucoin, IDAX, HitBTC, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

