Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 81,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $594,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 693,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $174.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $127.29 and a twelve month high of $197.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.87 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.19.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $977,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $5,506,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,269,784.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,265,275 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

