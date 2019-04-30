eBitcoin (EBTC) Price Tops $0.0346 on Exchanges

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. eBitcoin has a market capitalization of $652,967.00 and $38,091.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000643 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Kucoin, CoinExchange and Mercatox. During the last seven days, eBitcoin has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00410741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018763 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.01012423 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00183483 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00001362 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000119 BTC.

eBitcoin Token Profile

eBitcoin’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. eBitcoin’s official website is ebitcoin.org . The official message board for eBitcoin is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation . eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eBitcoin

eBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Mercatox and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

