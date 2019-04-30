Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $56.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ EGRX traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $51.62. 7,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,840. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $85.66. The firm has a market cap of $727.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EGRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.
