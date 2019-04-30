E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (EONGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EONGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of EONGY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.72. 509,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,604. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)’s previous annual dividend of $0.27. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

