Dycom Industries (DY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dycom have underperformed S&P 500 in the past year. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2020 have also declined over the past 60 days, reflecting analysts' concern for the company's earnings growth potential. The company's results were negatively impacted by lower-than-expected large-scale deployments due to timing and tactical considerations. Again, under absorption of labor and field costs might continue to hurt its margins. Thus, it has lowered the mid-point of 2019 EPS view. Nonetheless, it is likely to gain from surging demand for 1-gigabit deployment and wireline networks, strong backlog, coupled with continuous contract flow in the long run. In order to expand its market share, Dycom seeks to grab opportunities by undertaking acquisitions. The company’s strong financial position and diligent operational execution allow it to undertake strategic initiatives.”

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Shares of NYSE DY traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,461. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $117.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $748.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.25 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,149,000. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 984.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 214,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 194,654 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 3,550.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 188,006 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 1,517,725.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 182,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 182,127 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 342,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,493,000 after purchasing an additional 110,857 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dycom Industries (DY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.