Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 200 Shares of State Street Corp (STT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in State Street by 3.3% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 257,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in State Street by 78.4% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 33,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in State Street by 4.6% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in State Street by 18.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 14,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $57.87 and a 12-month high of $103.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 13,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $961,741.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $1,765,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,389 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,338. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of State Street from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.99 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.72.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

