Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Nomura increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total transaction of $268,987.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,327 shares in the company, valued at $9,204,895.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David W. Nelms sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $4,076,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,029,376.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,062 shares of company stock worth $8,124,691. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $81.44 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $54.36 and a 1-year high of $81.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 20.98%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

