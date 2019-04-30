Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. 200,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,986. Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $7.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/dreyfus-strategic-municipal-bond-fund-inc-dsm-plans-0-04-monthly-dividend.html.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.