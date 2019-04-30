DRDGOLD (DRD) & First Majestic Silver (AG) Financial Survey

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

DRDGOLD has a beta of -1.28, suggesting that its share price is 228% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Majestic Silver has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DRDGOLD and First Majestic Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Majestic Silver 0 4 3 0 2.43

DRDGOLD presently has a consensus price target of $2.10, indicating a potential upside of 9.38%. First Majestic Silver has a consensus price target of $7.69, indicating a potential upside of 26.44%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than DRDGOLD.

Profitability

This table compares DRDGOLD and First Majestic Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A First Majestic Silver -67.85% -5.77% -3.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.3% of DRDGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DRDGOLD and First Majestic Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD $194.50 million 0.42 $500,000.00 N/A N/A First Majestic Silver $300.93 million 3.97 -$204.16 million ($0.21) -28.95

DRDGOLD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Majestic Silver.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Rosebank, South Africa.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

