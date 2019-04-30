Dougherty & Co Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BioTelemetry (BEAT)

Dougherty & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Dougherty & Co currently has a $75.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $81.00. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for BioTelemetry’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered BioTelemetry from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark set a $82.00 price objective on BioTelemetry and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioTelemetry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Sidoti set a $95.00 price objective on BioTelemetry and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BioTelemetry from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.57.

Shares of BEAT stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BioTelemetry has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $80.92.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $103.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.17 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that BioTelemetry will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Heather C. Getz sold 10,590 shares of BioTelemetry stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $745,641.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,679,341.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

