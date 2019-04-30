Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DFIN. Bank of America downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of DFIN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.31. 98,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,129. The company has a market cap of $522.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $21.44.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.17 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 36.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,894,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,708,000 after purchasing an additional 86,359 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 55.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,865,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,867,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

