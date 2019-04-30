Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DFIN. Bank of America downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.
Shares of DFIN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.31. 98,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,129. The company has a market cap of $522.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $21.44.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,894,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,708,000 after purchasing an additional 86,359 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 55.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,865,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,867,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.
