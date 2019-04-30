Donegal Group (DGICA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DGICA. BidaskClub cut Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

DGICA traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.50. 22,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $15.08.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $196.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. Donegal Group had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Donegal Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 482,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 86,324 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Donegal Group by 1,342.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in Donegal Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 10,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

