Dominion Energy Inc (D) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 26,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Macquarie cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $77.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Spilman, Jr. sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $92,352.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,683.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane Leopold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $178,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,156.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

