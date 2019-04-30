Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK) Position Boosted by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,654 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 149.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DISCK shares. TheStreet raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.74. 141,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,388. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.30. Discovery Inc Series C has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 17.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery Inc Series C will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

