Discover Financial Services (DFS) PT Raised to $86.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective lifted by Nomura from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point set a $74.00 target price on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Discover Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 target price on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $81.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $54.36 and a 12-month high of $81.99.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, insider Kathryn Mcnamara Corley sold 4,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $325,673.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,719.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $506,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,894,708.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,062 shares of company stock worth $8,124,691. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,717,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,212,000 after buying an additional 39,555 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 101,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 19.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 451,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,549,000 after buying an additional 73,074 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,213,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

