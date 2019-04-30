Discover Financial Services (DFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the lowest is $2.05. Discover Financial Services reported earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.52 to $8.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $9.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.13. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. Compass Point set a $74.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total transaction of $268,987.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,327 shares in the company, valued at $9,204,895.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Nelms sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $4,076,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,060,191 shares in the company, valued at $72,029,376.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,062 shares of company stock worth $8,124,691 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobiz Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 45,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 13,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Markston International LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 52,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.49. 3,889,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $54.36 and a 52-week high of $81.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

