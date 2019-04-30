Dirtt Environmental Solutions (DRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.26

Shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (TSE:DRT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.26 and last traded at C$9.24, with a volume of 71439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.16.

DRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market cap of $769.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.71.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$98.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$86.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd will post 0.469999992345277 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Company Profile (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

