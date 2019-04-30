DexCom (DXCM) PT Lowered to $140.00 at UBS Group

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $150.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on DexCom to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.53.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.33 and a beta of 0.75. DexCom has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $156.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.60 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DexCom will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.76, for a total transaction of $57,104.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 3,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $419,329.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,530 shares of company stock worth $13,467,422. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in DexCom by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 395 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

