Deutsche Boerse (DB1) PT Set at €135.00 by UBS Group

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €135.00 ($156.98) price target by UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s current price.

DB1 has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €108.56 ($126.23) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Boerse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €122.63 ($142.59).

ETR DB1 opened at €118.45 ($137.73) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion and a PE ratio of 26.57. Deutsche Boerse has a 1-year low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a 1-year high of €121.15 ($140.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.10.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

