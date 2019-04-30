Deutsche Bank Increases Amazon.com (AMZN) Price Target to $2,315.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from $2,300.00 to $2,315.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,811.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Pivotal Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $1,920.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,172.58.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,938.43 on Friday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $953.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $59.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 26.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total transaction of $3,321,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,314,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.14, for a total value of $3,622,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,111,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $11,802,708. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 369.2% during the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Amazon.com by 29.8% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 814 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Management LLC. raised its position in Amazon.com by 169.6% during the first quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.