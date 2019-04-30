Deutsche Bank (DBK) Given a €8.40 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.40 ($9.77) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €7.80 ($9.07) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €7.78 ($9.05).

FRA:DBK opened at €7.39 ($8.60) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a 52 week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52 week high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

